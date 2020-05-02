Showers and Thunderstorms Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a spectacular weather day Saturday, changes arrive later on Sunday into Sunday night! Pleasant conditions continue tonight with milder temperatures than last night. A south breeze will keep the region warm and more humid through Sunday. A cold front and a couple weather disturbances will mover overhead. This will cause showers and thunderstorms to form. We may see a weakening batch of showers and thunderstorms later Sunday morning into the early afternoon. A more widespread area of showers and storms looks likely Sunday evening. Isolated severe weather is possible. The greatest threats will be localized damaging wind, hail and flooding.