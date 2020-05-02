Showers and Thunderstorms Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a spectacular weather day Saturday, changes arrive later on Sunday into Sunday night! Pleasant conditions continue tonight with milder temperatures than last night. A south breeze will keep the region warm and more humid through Sunday. A cold front and a couple weather disturbances will mover overhead. This will cause showers and thunderstorms to form. We may see a weakening batch of showers and thunderstorms later Sunday morning into the early afternoon. A more widespread area of showers and storms looks likely Sunday evening. Isolated severe weather is possible. The greatest threats will be localized damaging wind, hail and flooding.
Rain and thunderstorms exit late Sunday night. Better weather on Monday, along with seasonable temperatures.
Turning cooler Tuesday with rain showers developing. Some more rain on Wednesday.
Drying on Thursday as high pressure briefly builds in.
A new cold front arrives on Friday with showers and thunder possible.
The early call for Mother’s Day weekend is for dry and cooler than average weather. Can’t rule out a little frost!
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, comfortable with lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Warmer and more humid. A scattered quick moving shower or thunderstorm during the day. Highs in the 70s north and west. About 80 degrees for Charlottesville. Lower 80s south.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Isolated severe weather possible in the evening. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Clouds with showers developing. Cooler temperatures. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers and thunder possible later in the day and evening. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.