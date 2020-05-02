The Rivanna River is open to the public

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River opened back up to the public on May 2.
“There’s been some adjustments. We aren’t able to provide normal service,” shops and logistic coordinator Mariah Burgess said.
The Rivanna River Company would typically help customer get their boats off and back on a person’s car. That’s just another thing put on hold due to the pandemic, but the public seems happy just to be out on the water.
“We’ve gotten positive feedback from our customers and they are thankful that we are here and able to provide this for them, but we really appreciate their support. It’s been really positive,” Burgess said.
Staff at the company say that being outside and on the river is a great way to relieve stress from the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of studies that show being outside is very healthy, mentally, and physically,” Burgess said. “The fact that we’re able to break down that barrier for people to come out and get out I think that’s been very beneficial.”
The company is proving you can have fun, and get outdoors, while still maintaining CDC guidelines like social distancing.
“We’re asking people to make reservations ahead of time,” Burgess said. “We are having them pay online, complete their wavers, and liability waivers. It’s been very non-contact. We are wiping down the equipment before. When they bring it back we will wipe it down again when they return. We try to wear out gloves and masks as much as possible and keep our distance.”
For more details on how to rent and take precautions you can visit their website at www.rivannarivercompany.com
