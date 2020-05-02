People in Shenandoah Valley celebrate healthcare heroes

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign organized a shout-out rally at Augusta Health in Fishersville Saturday night.
Cars lined a portion of Medical Center circle just outside the hospital with people waving signs, and cheering for healthcare providers during shift-change. Organizers Adrienne and AJ Young say the event was a way to thank everyone in the hospital for keeping the community safe.
“This pandemic has really just lifted the lid off of a lot of people in our community that go unnoticed and unappreciated. It’s amazing now who is actually considered essential,” said Adrienne Young. “And as far as the Poor People’s Campaign is concerned we wanna make sure that we lift everyone up.”
People at the rally also turned to face the hospital to cheer for the patients and workers inside.
