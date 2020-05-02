Nice Saturday with Changes Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a couple of unsettled weather days, Saturday will feature sunshine and pleasant temperatures. A south breeze will keep us milder overnight. Watching the progress of a nearly stalled out front over the region Sunday and a weather disturbances riding along it will cause a shower/thunder risk during the day Sunday. We have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and night. Isolated severe weather possible. The greatest threats will be local damaging wind, hail and high water.