Nice Saturday with Changes Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a couple of unsettled weather days, Saturday will feature sunshine and pleasant temperatures. A south breeze will keep us milder overnight. Watching the progress of a nearly stalled out front over the region Sunday and a weather disturbances riding along it will cause a shower/thunder risk during the day Sunday. We have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and night. Isolated severe weather possible. The greatest threats will be local damaging wind, hail and high water.
Drying our Monday. A few more areas of low pressure will head our way mid to late next week with a new shower and thunderstorm chance.
Overall below average temperatures for May next week.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light south breeze this afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and milder overnight. Lows in the 50s. Light south breeze.
Sunday: Clouds and hazy sun. A passing shower/thunder chance late morning into early afternoon. Highs in the 70s north of I-64, near 80 along I-64 and into the lower 80s south, West breeze.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, highs in the 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: A new shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the 60s.
