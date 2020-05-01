Weekend Warming Up. Nice Saturday. Few Storms Later Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first weekend of May to warm up. Clearing skies tonight, as an upper level disturbance exits off the coast. Drier air and chilly conditions for the overnight with lows in the 40s.
A nice Saturday ahead, with sunshine and more seasonable daytime highs in the 70s. Sunday is warmer with highs in the upper 70s to a few low 80s, with southwest winds, ahead of the next approaching cold front. By afternoon, some scattered showers and storms to develop.
Next week, dry to start, but a fast moving weather pattern will bring more rain chances by Tuesday and through the mid-week. Temperatures stay cool for early May.
Tonight: Gradual clearing, chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder - seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Late day scattered showers/storms. Lows lower 50s.
Monday: Early Am shower possible. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Low 50.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers to develop. High upper 60s. Low 50.
Wednesday: Showers, possible storms. Highs in the mid 60s. Low mid 40s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s. Low mid 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
