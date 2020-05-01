Virginia beverage makers team up to shore up hand sanitizer supply

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Groups of manufacturers from across the commonwealth are moving from spirits to sanitizers to help shore up supplies.
The new consortium is made up of the Virginia Distillers Association, Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association, Virginia Association of Cider Makers, Virginia Wineries Association, and the Virginia Manufacturers Association.
The group aims to pool their resources and manage the production process of hand sanitizer completely, from its manufacturing to distribution. That way, they will be able to ensure a steady supply of sanitizer and limit the chances of potential supply chain disruptions.
“We want people to know that that we’re working very hard to contribute to the safety and welfare of people," Virginia Wineries Association President George Hodson said. "While we’ve got some idle hands sometimes, we want to take advantage of that opportunity and produce something that can be invaluable.”
The group says its current focus is continuing the work of some distillers locally to create sanitizer for healthcare workers and first responders. Moving forward, as the state begins to open up, the consortium hopes to supply hand sanitizer for employees returning to their jobs as well.
