UVA surgeon discusses COVID-19 impact on transplant community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With so much research and testing still unknown about COVID-19, surgeons at the University of Virginia Health System, and across the country, are playing it safe when it comes to organ donations and transplants.
At this time, it’s not known whether or not those infected with the novel coronavirus, or those who have died from it, can be organ donors.
At UVA Medical Center, doctors are testing donors and organs to protect patients from potentially being exposed. Surgeons at the hospital said one of the most difficult tasks is ensuring transplant patients, who may already be immunocompromised and at-risk for comorbidities, are safe both at home and in the hospital.
In response to the virus, various departments at the medical center have ramped up telemedicine in order to make sure patients safely receive the care they need.
“What we're trying to do is really reach out to populations and reach out to other providers to say that we are here and we're open and we can use telemedicine or whatever we need to do to start initiating workups for folks who need transplants it's a relatively long process sometimes to get people in,” UVA’s Surgical Director of the Heart Transplant Program Dr. Leora Yarboro said.
Meanwhile, transplants across the country have slowed down as hospitals in various coronavirus hotspots are overrun with infected patients.
Governor Ralph Northam lifted a temporary ban on elective surgeries on Friday, May 1, which allows UVA’s living donor program to resume. The hospital’s living kidney donor program remained open during the shutdown.
