UVA Football adds graduate transfer quarterback Keytaon Thompson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is adding a quarterback to its roster, as Keytaon (KEY-tahn) Thompson is transferring to UVA from Mississippi State.
Thompson is a graduate transfer, so he will be able to play immediately, and he has two years of eligibility remaining.
Thompson played in twenty games in his career at Mississippi State, making two starts.
In his career, K.T. has passed for 846 yards and eight touchdowns.
He’s also rushed for 672-yards and ten TD’s, and rushed for more than 100 yards in a game three times.
Thompson was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, and one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks.
He was named the Louisiana Player of the Year after his senior year in 2016.
Brennan Armstrong backed up Bryce Perkins the last two seasons at UVA, and still has three years of eligibility remaining.
Armstrong is looking to become the first quarterback recruited out of high school by Bronco Mendenhall to start a game for the Cavaliers.
Perkins started every game in 2018 and 2019 after transferring from Arizona State.
Kurt Benkert (East Carolina) started every game in 2017, and all except two in 2016, as Matt Johns got the nod in the final two games against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.
Johns started every game for UVA in Mike London’s final season in 2015.
