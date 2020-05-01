UVA coaches & staff take voluntary pay cut during ‘difficult time’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Virginia Athletics Department are taking voluntary pay cuts through the remainder of the year, to address financial shortfalls.
Athletics Director Carla Williams, all twenty head coaches, and an additional 51 assistant coaches and staff have agreed to salary reductions, as the department adjusts to lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The shared sacrifices of our coaches and staff will help us address financial shortfalls during this difficult time,” Williams said. “Our hearts go out to those who are suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”
