Timberlake’s Drug Store to offer prescription home delivery service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many items at Timberlake’s Drug Store are flying off the shelf, the owner says if quarantine continues for too much longer, the store may not survive,
John Plantz has served the Charlottesville community for more than four decades. “I’ve been at Timberlakes here since 1977, it was my second job, and I’ve been here 43 years, so it’s been a lot of fun until the virus hit."
Plantz says the business has taken a hit. “I never had to worry about the cash flow, about paying bills, and we’re still not in a bad position, but if this thing continues on and on even the best of businesses cannot sustain."
Meaning that while they’re selling some items like thermometers very fast, they have seen a decline in other areas.
“A lot of physicians are not working, they’re not in their office or they’re seeing half the number of patients and our whole survival depends on doctors writing medical prescriptions," Plantz said.
The pharmacy is offering delivery services for anyone who is unable or unwilling to pick up their pills at the store.
“Our driver doesn’t really need to interact with them at the door, he can just stick it in the door or put it in the mailbox,” Plantz said.
He says he misses the relationship building with people just popping into the store.
“We’re used to having a lot of shoppers who are just strolling around the mall and coming in to buy a bottle of cologne or coming in for a milkshake and that whole segment of the business is gone,” Plantz.
Plantz and several employees said the best part of their job is connecting with customers who feel more like family.
