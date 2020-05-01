Staunton’s Happy Birthday America canceled

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - An annual tradition in Staunton will not happen this year due to ongoing health crisis.
Langdon Reid of Wilson Fairchild shared the news on Facebook, saying it was a hard decision, but one they had to make due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of planning big events.
According to a press release, the Planning Committee is exploring ways of celebrating July 4th while respecting social distancing guidelines, and they are committed to bringing the event back in 2021.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
STAUNTON, VA – Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the associated uncertainty of planning for large, public events this summer, we are saddened to cancel the traditional 2020 Happy Birthday America event scheduled for July 3 and 4 at Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park.
Our team of volunteers was eagerly planning a big celebration on Independence Day with the ever-popular parade, concert, fireworks, pageant, and numerous other activities. We are currently exploring possibilities that will respect public safety guidelines while also helping our community celebrate the 4th of July.
Thank you for your continued support. Happy Birthday America looks forward to 2021.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.