ServiceMaster spent Friday morning disinfecting ambulances for the Charlottesville Fire Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the big things we learned during this pandemic is the importance of sanitizing and disinfecting. On Friday, a Charlottesville company donated its time to help those working on the front lines.
Workers with ServiceMaster of Charlottesville spent the morning cleaning and disinfecting three ambulances for the Charlottesville Fire Department.
The vehicles are cleaned regularly but on Friday ServiceMaster provided an extra-thorough cleaning. They focused on high-touch areas like door handles and steering wheels for the safety of the crews.
Chris Osborne with ServiceMaster says ambulances are the vehicles most often used by fire departments. He says he just wants to help out the people who are working on the front lines of this pandemic.
"I'm very personally passionate about fire departments, ever since I was a child. Even more so since I have seen this event transpire. I wanted to make sure and reach out and they have definitely welcomed us with open arms,” Osborn said.
ServiceMaster already has plans to clean more of the fire department’s vehicles in the near future.
