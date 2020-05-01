Locker Room Access hosts 2K NBA tournament; co-founder Ty Jerome favored to win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A huge variety of current and former Virginia athletes and a few lucky University of Virginia fans are getting a chance to play video games for charity.
Locker Room Access is hosting a NBA 2K tournament this weekend. Co-founder Ty Jerome is playing in the tournament and seems to not only have confidence in his game on the court, but virtually as well.
“I’m biased, but I would definitely consider myself a favorite,” Jerome said.
He’s not wrong. The Phoenix Suns point guard is actually one of the few predicted to win the whole tournament along with his former Cavalier teammates Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter, and co-founder Justin Anderson. The first round was Thursday night and Jerome was up against a fan.
“I had my mic and he had like his mic in and we were talking the whole time,” Jerome said. “I think that stuff is important. I just hope we can raise a good amount of money and donate it all.”
100% of the proceeds go to UVA hourly employees impacted by coronavirus.
“There’s just so much uncertainty going on right now,” Jerome said. “I think people are probably nervous or scared including myself. I’m anxious to find out what’s going to happen and hope everyone’s staying safe. I think it’s definitely important to just use something like this.”
Locker Room Access started as a clothing brand, which later grew into something bigger. The motive to give all started from head coach Tony Bennett embedding in his players to serve the community.
“He teaches us,” Jerome said. “When we get there, the staff, the program, it all speaks for the fans around the program. If you didn’t connect with the fans, you didn’t feel strong support. I can speak for myself, I wouldn’t be interested in doing this if I didn’t feel such a strong family around UVA. It makes me want to give back.”
The final round of the 2K tournament is Sunday. The winner will be able to choose between a pair of Kobe Bryant basketball sneakers or a credit from the shoe store website Goat.
