It’s outta here !

By David Rogers | May 1, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 7:21 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The main storm that brought rain and wind to our area yesterday is slowly moving away. Wrap around flow will keep mostly cloudy conditions Today, and perhaps a stray shower chance. Drier air will begin to work in Tonight delivering seasonably cool conditions. Saturday will feature sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Sunday is expected to start sunny with above normal conditions, but keep an eye to the sky for a late day shower of storm. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny with a late shower or storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

