Glen Allen man wins $1 million prize in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Curtis Chesson wins $1 million prize in Virginia Lottery scratcher “20X the Money” game.
Curtis Chesson bought a scratch-off ticket, “20X the Money” at 7-Eleven located at 10201 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen a few days before Christmas 2019. Chesson and his wife didn’t say anything because they thought they had misread the ticket.
Chesson and his wife had the choice of taking the entire $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes. They decided to choose the cash option.
The 7-Eleven where Chesson bought the ticket, will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Chesson’s ticket is the fourth and final top prize claimed in this game, which means the game is closed.
The chances of winning the $1 million top prize in “20X the Money” were 1 in 1,224,000.
