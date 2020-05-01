Fishburne cadet helping California hometown during COVID-19 pandemic

CAPTAIN Mark Black, US Navy (retired), Superintendent of Fishburne Military School, says that Nathan's message couldn't have come at a better time. "As we conduct these final weeks of the school year online due to the COVID pandemic, it is incredibly heartening for us to see one of our young men internalizing the lessons learned here and using them to act as a force for good in his community. Cadet Azanza's actions are both rewarding and inspiring to his instructors. Every teacher thrills to see their student learning, but when that student demonstrates that he is learning to lead through service and that he is making a positive impact on the world ... well, that is life-affirming for us all."