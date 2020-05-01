CODE construction causes one-lane traffic on Water Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers in Charlottesville can expect a minor traffic change for construction downtown.
Water Street is down to one lane at the construction site for the Center of Developing Entrepreneurs (CODE) at the end of the downtown mall.
Only traffic heading Westbound toward West Main Street is allowed between Second Street Southeast and Ridge-Mcintire Road.
The city says this closure is for concrete work at the CODE site.
The lane closure will run from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 and Monday, May 4.
Lane Closure on Water St at CODE Bldg
