Charlottesville Police Department welcomes seven new officers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seven new police officers are ready to walk the beat in Charlottesville.
They were sworn in on Friday morning, in a different sort of way. The event happened on Facebook, so their families and the public could watch and stay safe.
There will be a formal ceremony at a later time.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
The Charlottesville Police Department is pleased to welcome seven recruits as its newest law enforcement officers.
Officers S. Hall, Jr., M. Harlow, M. Huffman, K. Morrison, C. Vlasis, B. Williams, and J. Wood were sworn during another private ceremony in City Council Chambers on Friday, May 1, 2020.
These ceremonies are special occasions typically marked by a ceremony with their families and the public, but had to be changed due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines. To ensure their families could still be a part of the momentous occasion, CPD live-streamed the ceremony virtually via social media.
“I am proud to welcome our newest officers during these challenging times as we continue to respond to the ongoing public health crisis,” said Chief RaShall Brackney. “The newest additions to our team will help us continue to respond to the community’s needs, and we remain committed to making the public’s health our top public safety priority.”
These latest additions to our team total to 13 new officers, which is the highest recruiting class in CPD’s history to date.
A formal ceremony will be scheduled at a later time.
