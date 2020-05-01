Charlottesville fabric store busy with orders due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fabric store in Charlottesville is slammed with orders, as people sew dozens of masks for frontline workers and community members.
Cottonwood on Barracks Road is just one of the area’s fabric stores trying to keep up with high demand. Over the past few weeks, the store has seen a significant increase in the number of orders. Since customers are not allowed in the store, the staff has to prepare all the orders. That takes more time because people request specific colors and patterns.
"100% cotton is what we specialize in, mainly for quilting, but it’s the perfect thing for a mask and it is soft and it’s tightly woven, it’s good quality,” Owner of Cottonwood Mary Humphrey said.
Although customers are not allowed in the store at this time, curbside pickup is available. The owner also says she hopes to be able to let people back in the store soon.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.