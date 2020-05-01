Beer fairy deliveries support food pantry in Greene County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People living in Greene and other surrounding counties might get a visit from the beer fairy Saturday, May 2.
Octonia Stone Brew Works offered people the chance to gift craft beer deliveries to friends, family or anyone else they want to surprise with free beer, while helping those in need during the health crisis.
Feeding Greeene Inc. food pantry will get 10% of all sales to support its work.
"We've had someone come in and buy some beer that they want us to share with people around, and then we've had several people that have bought beer for friends that they want us to deliver for them, so that's how it's working out," said brewery owner Jeff Hittinger.
One customer gifted beer to someone who made protective masks for them.
For the brewery, which opened its doors in late December, this is an opportunity to give back to the community, as well as get the word out that they are still in business.
Deliveries will be made Saturday between 10 a.m. and Noon. If successful, beer fairy deliveries might happen again in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.