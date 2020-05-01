Automated CPR machine expected to save lives at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanks to the COVID-19 relief fund through the Sentara Martha Jefferson Foundation, the hospital has an innovative new type of personal protective equipment that could save lives.
LUCAS is a hands-free device that provides automatic-timed compressions during CPR. With the addition of LUCAS, staff members no longer have to switch off every two minutes to perform chest compressions if a patient goes into cardiac arrest.
They say this will reduce the amount of people in a room with a possible COVID-19 patient and therefore limit exposure.
“For us, it really goes to us ensuring the safety of our staff members so that we can maintain the ability to take care of everyone that comes through our emergency department,” Emergency Department Clinical Manager Greg Ford said.
The hospital was able to purchase three devices with money from donations which added up to nearly $25,000 dollars.
“It just goes to show how important the community is Martha Jefferson and how important Martha Jefferson is to the community," Director of Emergency Services Courtney Lambert said. "It’s quite touching to know how much the community supports us and wants us to continue being able to do exactly what we do.”
