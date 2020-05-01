Albemarle County elementary school hosts “gator crawl” parade for social distancing students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County elementary school hosted a parade featuring more than 50 of its teachers, teaching assistants, and staff members on Friday for students stuck at home with schools closed for the rest of the year.
Agnor-Hurt Elementary School called the event a “gator crawl,” in honor of the school’s mascot: an alligator. Teachers wanted to send a message to students, and let them know they are not alone during the pandemic, even if they are not physically together in classrooms anymore.
“We’ve spent the first nine months of school, or however long it’s been, building our classroom families," Principal Doug Granger said. “We want the kids to know those families still exist even if it’s socially distanced and over the Internet.”
The school says that while the event was meant to show support for the students, it is just as important to the teachers in the parade.
“They’ve been able to be in touch with the kids on the telephone or over the internet, using zoom or whatever other avenues, but they haven’t been able to see them face to face," Granger explained. "They miss them.”
The parade is set to wind through every neighborhood that feeds into the school. Due to the length of the route, the parade actually had to be split between two days. It began on Friday and will conclude on Saturday.
“It was very nice to see all my teachers. and see everyone that I know," Agnor-Hurt student Jake Suggs said. Parents thought so, too.
“I was actually surprised to see that many teachers, I think we saw maybe two that weren’t there," Agnor-Hurt parent Lauren Suggs said. "So, for them to take the time to do that - it means a lot to us.”
Currently there is no official timetable for schools re-opening with the pandemic in full-swing. Staff at Agnor-Hurt hopes that in-person classes can resume in the fall.
