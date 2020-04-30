UVA School of Medicine, Madison House provide free virtual tutoring for children of healthcare workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting this week, the University of Virginia School of Medicine and the Madison House are providing free virtual tutoring for children of healthcare workers.
Parents of K-12 students can sign up their kids for assistance in the subject of their choice, and be matched with a volunteer tutor from the UVA graduate school.
Tutoring sessions take place through Zoom or other video conferencing apps. The partnership started after a similar program had success in New York.
Over 50 graduate students from the school of medicine have already signed up to be tutors.
"I was thoroughly kind of blown away by the response from at least the medical school in signing up to be a tutor for this program. It seems that a lot of people want to teach and want to interact with the community in any way that they can. If we can do it in an educational and productive way, I think that's the best thing we can do,” John Costello, with the UVA Volunteer Tutoring Program, said.
Registration is available primarily for healthcare workers and their children now, but the program plans to expand. You can learn more by emailing UVAVolunteerTutoring@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.