UVA medical students work to help Charlottesville community during COVID-19 crisis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In many ways, the COVID-19 crisis seems to be bringing out the best in people. Now, more than 200 University of Virginia medical students are coming together to organize volunteer efforts throughout the Charlottesville community.
The VMED COVID-19 Initiative is made up of students working together to organize programs that support those living in the Charlottesville area. Students say the goal is to help provide people with access to resources while aiding in life changes associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative is already active in a number of projects, from an elder outreach program to delivering meals to the city’s homeless. Students are also working to make masks for organizations in the Charlottesville area and organizing personal protective equipment (PPE) supply drives.
“For a lot of us, it is frustrating not to be able to be taking care of patients," Public Relations Director Michael Solomon said. “But the things that drive us to take care of patients can still be found through some of these opportunities, and it’s another way of finding purpose and giving yourself a little bit of clarity on what you’re supposed to be doing in this time.”
The VMED COVID-19 Initiative is still looking for more ways to help throughout the community. For more information and to learn about ways you can help with their efforts, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.