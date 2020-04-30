Students in the Shenandoah Valley continue dance lessons virtually

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The world may seem upside down right now, but that won’t keep some Shenandoah Valley students from dancing.
Xpressions Dance Center in Fishersville closed its doors more than a month ago, but students are still taking part in virtual classes and rehearsals.
This week, owners decided to put together a video to show that although dancers may be alone in their rooms, they will always be connected. It already has 10,000 views on Facebook.
To see the full video, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.