Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA staying connected with virtual classes

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Instructors at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA are wrapping up their first full week of teaching virtual group classes. They include Zumba, yoga, tai chi, strength, even a step-less step class.
The YMCA’s fitness coordinator, Wendy Shutty, says exercise is critical for the mind, body, and spirit.
“We’re just so happy to be able to provide this because it keeps us connected to our members and to our community,” Shutty said. “And that’s very, very important because we’re all distant socially and physically, so this is a way for everyone to connect.”
The classes are available on the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA’s Facebook page.
The YMCA is also offering virtual activities for kids which includes storytime, a joke of the day, cooking time, and PE.
With the YMCA having closed its doors since mid-March, YMCA staff members are figuring ways to re-create programming virtually. There's a strong connection between fitness instructors and group fitness class regulars, and the Facebook Live option gives instructors a platform to connect with class members.
In addition to group fitness, the YMCA offers weekly virtual teen volunteering opportunities through Youth Volunteer Corps, weekly virtual teen hang-outs, virtual children's read-alouds and virtual kids' programming.
To help connect with the community, the YMCA posts a weekly virtual activities calendar on its Facebook page.
