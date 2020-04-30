“Project Rebound” gains momentum from community members hoping to help economy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 160 people have shared their ideas to help revitalize Charlottesville and Albemarle County's economy.
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce launched “Project Rebound” in late April. Teams of volunteers will begin meeting virtually next week, assisted by professional facilitators from UVA’s organizational excellence team.
The goal is to form several committees made up of experienced business people to help address the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.
“What we’re doing is I think a really special way for all of us to work together to pull in all the strengths of each one of our partners," President/CEO of The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Elizabeth Cromwell said.
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce plans to release a report on Project Rebound’s findings on June 1. For more information on Project Rebound and how to get involved, click here.
