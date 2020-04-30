Periods of heavy rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving cold front and low pressure are delivering periods of rain. During the morning hours the rain may be heavy at times. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the area until early this afternoon. 1-2+ inches are possible. As the storm slowly pulls away, a few showers are possible during the day Friday. Look for improving conditions this Weekend and warmer temperatures, however, a late day shower or storm is possible Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with periods of rain,heavy at times this morning, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scttered showers, Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a late day t-showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Wedesday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
