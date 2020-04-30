Periods of heavy rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving cold front and low pressure are delivering periods of rain. During the morning hours the rain may be heavy at times. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the area until early this afternoon. 1-2+ inches are possible. As the storm slowly pulls away, a few showers are possible during the day Friday. Look for improving conditions this Weekend and warmer temperatures, however, a late day shower or storm is possible Sunday. Have a great and safe day !