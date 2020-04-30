NBA Draft an option for former Blue Ridge basketball star Aamir Simms

“Everything I got back, I definitely expected," says Simms. "There were no surprises. It’s a lot tougher when you’re not already projected to go somewhere, and you got to work yourself in. So when I got mine back, I wasn’t surprised. It was more of a smile, than a frown. It was just something good, to know that they saw my name, they can now look me up, and know about my game more, and in detail.”