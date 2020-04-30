Monticello Media participates in Feeding America Emergency Radiothon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville radio station group is lending a hand to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).
Monticello Media is part of the Feeding America Emergency Radiothon, which is a one day fundraiser to fight hunger in America.
Radio Host Joe Thomas says when this pandemic started, he knew food banks were going to be challenged. “I knew that the first place that was going to be hit the hardest was going to be the food bank because when somebody, even if it’s for three months or six months, loses their job - their first order of business is survival, feed your family.”
The Feeding America Emergency Radiothon goes until midnight. To donate, click here.
