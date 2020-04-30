May Awaits - Few Showers Friday. Warmer This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wet finish to April, a few spotty showers for some Friday, the start to May.
Clouds and sun Friday with highs in the cool 60s. As an upper level low swings across the Mid-Atlantic, a few spotty showers will develop into the afternoon. Drier and milder Saturday. Saturday looks to be the pick day of the weekend, with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Sunday turns warmer with highs near 80, but more clouds return. Mainly late day - evening showers and storms expected into the start to Monday.
While some dry times, a fast moving weather pattern will bring another chance for showers later Tuesday into the middle of next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Areas of fog. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Some morning sun, then clouds and a scattered shower. Any downpour could have a little pea size hail since it’ll be so cold in the clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday night: Clearing sky with patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder - seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Variable clouds, warmer. High 75 to 80 degrees. Late day shower or storm. Showers and even a few thunderstorms more likely overnight into early Monday. Lows lower 50s.
Monday: Early shower possible. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Low 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Showers more likely at night. High 70. Low 50.
Wednesday: Showers and thunder. Highs in the 60s. Low 40s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.