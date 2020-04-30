Heavy Rain Exits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 1 to 2+ inches of rain overnight and this morning has caused local flooding into this afternoon. The heavy rain continues to move away from the region. Clouds and a few showers will linger through Friday afternoon.
Drier and milder Saturday. Saturday looks to be the pick day of the weekend. A warm front will be near by Sunday with a spotty shower chance. A weather disturbance will pass overhead Sunday overnight into Monday morning with additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.
Showers look to exit Monday into Tuesday.
Tracking another storm system mid next week with showers and thunderstorms.
Through Thursday evening: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower, temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Our daytime high was set at midnight of about 70 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.
Friday: Some morning sun, then clouds and a scattered shower forms. Any downpour could have a little pea size hail since it’ll be so cold in the clouds. Highs in the 60s.
Friday night: Clearing sky with patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Hazy sun and clouds. Can’t rule out a shower during the day or evening. High 75 to 80 degrees. Showers and even a thunderstorm more likely overnight into early Monday. Lows lower 50s.
Monday: Early shower possible. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Low 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Showers more likely at night. High 70. Low 50.
Wednesday: Showers and thunder. Highs in the 60s.
