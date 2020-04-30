Deputy Chief Joe Powers appointed as Charlottesville City Fire Marshal and Fire Official

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville's new fire marshal is now on the job and keeping us safe. Deputy Chief Joe Powers took the oath of office Thursday afternoon.
Chief Powers joined the Charlottesville Fire Department in January. His professional experience includes leading emergency operations, EMS, fire code enforcement, arson, and bomb investigation.
Chief Powers is taking over for Battalion Chief Jay Davis, who is retiring from the fire department.
City of Charlottesville Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville announces the appointment of Deputy Chief Joe Powers as City Fire Marshal and Fire Official. The appointment comes in the wake of Battalion Chief Jay Davis’ retirement from the Charlottesville Fire Department and as the city’s fire marshal.
Chief Powers joined Charlottesville Fire Department in January 2020 after a nationwide search for a deputy chief to lead the department’s community risk reduction efforts. His professional experience includes leading emergency operations, EMS, fire code enforcement, arson and bomb investigation, and department administration.
“The role of the Fire Marshal-Fire Official is critical for every community. It is particularly vital in a densely populated, rapidly developing community like Charlottesville. I have great confidence that Deputy Chief Powers will exceed our expectations in this new role” said Fire Chief Andrew Baxter.
Chief Powers will maintain his duties in leading risk reduction initiatives throughout the community and, with today’s appointment, will drive community collaboration in fire code enforcement and investigations. Chief Powers plans to create positive relationships and work closely with city and community stakeholders to create a safe environment for city residents, employees, and visitors.
Chief Powers’ swearing-in occurs at 1:00 PM, Thursday April 30, at the Charlottesville Circuit Court temporarily located at the Levy Opera House, 350 Park St.
Questions related to this news release may be directed to Deputy Chief Joe Powers at 434-970-3528.
