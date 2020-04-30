Creatures Great and Small in Albemarle County uses social distancing drop-off system during COVID-19 shutdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Special precautions are in place at Creatures Great and Small, a pet care center in Albemarle County in an effort to keep humans, pets, and groomers safe during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Katie Emmanuel and her team have come up with a solution to adhere to social distancing guidelines while keeping pets safe.
Owners can enter a kennel just outside of the shop. Then, they take off their pet’s collar and leash. An employee will call the pet toward them and then bring them inside.
Emmanuel says the procedure can be used for creatures of any size. “With toy dogs, people are handing you their pets from their lap, and that put us in a position where we’re close. We’re face to face with you, and that’s not safe for you and it’s not safe for us."
As for concerns about dogs who may have gotten the virus from their owners, Emmanuel says anyone sick or with symptoms is asked not to come, and her staff keeps everything, including their clients, clean.
“Most of the animals that are coming into us are coming in for grooming. So they’re getting bathed, any of those germs that were on those pets are getting washed off,” Emmanuel said. “We no longer are drying multiple dogs in our bathing area at one time. We are doing it one at a time so that we don’t have extra dryers going in at one time potentially blowing contaminants”.
Emmanuel says that the touch-free drop off system will stay in place for as long as needed to keep herself and her employees safe.
