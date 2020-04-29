What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Quiet before the storm. High pressure will provide sunshine and above normal temperatures Today. Southwest breezes will increase ahead of a slow moving cold front to our west. Clouds will begin to move in by Tonight with light showers to start. However, heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will develop late Wednesday into early Thursday. Showers will linger throughout the day Thursday into Friday. The first Weekend in May will feature sunshine and warmer conditions with a few showers later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers, Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny with late showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.