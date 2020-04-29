What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Quiet before the storm. High pressure will provide sunshine and above normal temperatures Today. Southwest breezes will increase ahead of a slow moving cold front to our west. Clouds will begin to move in by Tonight with light showers to start. However, heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will develop late Wednesday into early Thursday. Showers will linger throughout the day Thursday into Friday. The first Weekend in May will feature sunshine and warmer conditions with a few showers later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !