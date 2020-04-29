Watch: Detroit woman starts dance party on sidewalk while social distancing

DETROIT (Gray News) – This is the way they social distance in the Motor City.
When one of her neighbors said it was his birthday, Luwana Conway stepped into action.
“I told him that we were going to have a social distance party,” she said. “I’m the person who still believes in the village. I bake cookies and brownies every Christmas and hand-deliver it to them.”
The high school educator said she loves her neighbors and asked them if they could come out and play.
Conway brought along her iPad, a big speaker and some Luther Vandross.
There’s nothing like a little “Better Love” to brush away some of the blues of a pandemic.
“My neighbors love me,” she said. “I love my neighbors.”
Thank You for sharing the good vibes, Luwana.
