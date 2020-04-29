TJHD debuts interactive data dashboard tracking COVID-19 in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) debuted an interactive data dashboard on its website Wednesday. The dashboard provides the latest data and demographics for the district, which includes Albemarle County and Charlottesville.
“We wanted to be able to provide our community with a dashboard where everything’s laid out, and you can look at everything by locality so that we know what’s happening right now, in our actual community, rather than at the state level,” TJHD Data Analyst Guleer Shahab said.
According to Wednesday’s data, there are 264 cases in central Virginia and 12 deaths. That includes 81 cases in Albemarle County, 73 cases in Fluvanna County, 52 cases in Charlottesville, 41 cases in Louisa County, 10 cases in Greene County, and seven cases in Nelson County.
TJHD is reporting five deaths in Fluvanna County, four in Albemarle County, two in Charlottesville and one in Greene County.
Moving forward, TJHD will be updating its numbers every day at 10:00 a.m.
