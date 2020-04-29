Region Ten discusses services for health care providers and first responders

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As cases continue to rise, coronavirus can take a toll on the mental health of medical professionals, hospital workers, and their families. Region Ten is working to make sure those on the front lines have access to services.
“What we’re seeing now is the compounding effect of days and days of having this level of stress and are unclear on how long we’re going to have to maintain this level of vigilance,” Senior Director of Emergency and Short Term Stabilization Services Lori Wood said.
Wood says it is common for those in the medical field to feel added stress from their work.
Region Ten is currently offering several services through telemedicine as their main office remains closed.
Prevention Director Emily Warren says reaching out for help can be a difficult but important step to take. “Particularly during this time it is important we build up our social resources and the mental health supports that are available at this time,” she said.
Wood says tough times can also help build emotional strength down the line.
“We’re talking about trauma compassion fatigue and stress, the flip side to that is resiliency,” she said. “The other thing we know is that people are resilient and it’s times like this where they really start to find what those skills are.”
For more information about Region Ten’s services you can visit its website here.
