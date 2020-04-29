Piedmont Master Gardeners launch new online service to provide more resources during pandemic

The regular posts will be based on the kinds of questions Master Gardeners receive most often from the public, including calls to Virginia Cooperative Extension’s (VCE’s) Horticulture Help Desk, which is staffed by Master Gardener volunteers in coordination with VCE. For example, the first post deals with beneficial insects, such as predators and parasitoids that feed on pests, decomposers that break down organic matter and pollinators that are critical to the reproduction of flowering plants and food crops. The post explains how to attract beneficial insects to the garden and cautions that insecticides can kill both helpful and harmful species.