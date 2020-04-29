Owner of Top Notch Computers and Technology Services has advice on how to protect your data

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - These days more people are now relying on technology and virtual modes of communication, which means more people are vulnerable to those seeking to do harm.
The owner of Top Notch Computers and Technology Services, Christian Argie, says he has seen an increase in incidences. “We’re seeing an uptick in breach and compromise incidents all over the place."
Argie has owned Top Notch Computers and Technology Services for nearly two decades, but he can still remember the fear of starting a new chapter.
“It was very scary. The last day of my full-time job where I knew I was not going to have this, this fixed paycheck coming in anymore. So, I just kind of said alright, this is it, make up your mind and failure is not an option.,” Argie said.
His company specializes in a myriad of services. “Everything from simple repairs to service calls to a lot of what we do now is commercial networks, maintenance, consulting, email. Really anything technology besides writing software and designing website."
As employers around the country shifted operations remotely to protect employees from a health pandemic, it put technology companies like his into overdrive.
“There are a lot of companies that just weren’t really prepared for this, and we had a solid two or three weeks of craziness getting them all set up," Argie said.
He has advice on how to keep your data secure. “No matter where you are home, work, you want to have a firewall on your connection. You want to have passwords on your computer, you want to have good passwords and good passwords on your email account."
To generate a strong password Argie recommends closing your eyes and typing a bunch of keys. He says you don’t want to use anything that ties you directly to the password.
