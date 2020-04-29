2020 Madison County Fair called off due to safety concerns

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of central Virginia’s most popular county fairs isn’t happening this year.
The Madison County Fair was set for July 15 through July 18. Due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and after speaking to sponsors, entertainers, and vendors fair officials are calling it off.
"It appears that large gatherings may still not be something that's viable even a month out from June 10th. And then just knowing that as well as all the people that we needed to notify ahead of time as we make preparations for the fair, just the level of uncertainty ultimately lead to the road of making that difficult decision,” Treasurer Scott Daniel said.
The 2021 fair dates are July 14 through July 17.
