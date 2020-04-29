Keep the umbrella close by

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a beautiful start to the day clouds will begin to increase. As high pressure drifts east a slow moving cold front will drift into our region. A couple of evening showers are possible, but the heaviest rain starts late Tonight into Thursday. 1- 2+ inches of rain will be possible. Showers are expected to linger into Friday. By Saturday we break back into sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Sunday will start sunny but late showers are expected. Have a great and safe day !