Keep the umbrella close by

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a beautiful start to the day clouds will begin to increase. As high pressure drifts east a slow moving cold front will drift into our region. A couple of evening showers are possible, but the heaviest rain starts late Tonight into Thursday. 1- 2+ inches of rain will be possible. Showers are expected to linger into Friday. By Saturday we break back into sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Sunday will start sunny but late showers are expected. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun and breezy, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers, Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, with late showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny with showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.