Fund created in memory of Dr. Lorna Breen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new fund has been created to honor the life of Dr. Lorna Breen.
Breen worked at New York Presbyterian hospital, but has family in Charlottesville. Breen’s family says she took her own life after describing the horrors she saw from COVID-19.
The fund is being administered by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and will provide mental health support to healthcare providers.
To view the Dr. Lorna Breen Heros’ Fund click here.
