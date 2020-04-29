Food challenge encourages the community to open a tab to feed others druing COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – A food challenge in Charlottesville is helping restaurants keep their doors open while also feeding essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Meals and Deals Challenge encourages people to start a tab at their favorite restaurant for others to eat. People can simply call the restaurant and put their orders under the person’s name.
It doesn’t matter how much money you put on the tab, but don’t forget to challenge others to do the same.
“The idea is I accepted a challenge and then I selected three more people out in the local business world. Their job is to take the challenge and pay it forward, go to another local restaurant, kill two birds with one stone,” Tom Morgan, Tom Morgan Show said.
Meals and Deals started about two weeks ago but has already raised close to $2,000 that’s being put back into area restaurants.
