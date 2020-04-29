Flood Watch - Heavy Rain, Few Storms Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flood Watch early Thursday morning through early afternoon. Widespread 1-2+ inches of rain with locally higher amounts that may exceed 3 inches. Watch for flooding of small creeks and streams and other low-lying areas. Remember, never attempt to cross flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don't Drown.
Soaking rain and a few storms ahead. This rain in association with a slow moving cold front and developing storm that will move across the region Thursday, cooling down temperatures into the late week. More showers and cool temperatures will still linger Friday.
The weekend turns warmer. Currently, Saturday is dry with sunshine and highs back in the low 70s. Even warmer Sunday, but we may see a late day thunderstorm. More chances for shower into early next week.
Tonight: Rain late, few storms possible. Lows upper 50s
Thursday: Heavy AM Rain, few storms possible. Scattered PM showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows around 50.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler, few showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer - more seasonable. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm. Late day t-storm. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, cooler. Highs low 70s.
Tuesday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs low 70s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s.
