Congressman Denver Riggleman hosts telephone town hall with Steve Chabot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Congressman Denver Riggleman addressed business concerns during a telephone town hall on Wednesday.
Riggleman was joined by a fellow Republican congressman from Ohio, Steve Chabot. Together, they answered questions and gave updates on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other steps congress is taking to support small businesses during the pandemic.
Riggleman stressed the importance of helping businesses stay open as opposed to letting them fail, leading to more people collecting unemployment benefits. "These companies get to keep their employees in place, those employees are still spending money in the economy, and you don't have this massive retraining cost or this massive infrastructure cost because we've just allowed companies to fail due to no fault of their own."
The congressman also voiced his concerns about business loan fraud and utilizing the PPP correctly.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.