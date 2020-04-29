Charlottesville husband videobombs wife’s Pilates lesson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Working from home isn’t always easy, and the owner of Posture Studio Pilates in Charlottesville found that out the hard way.
Carla Shifflett was trying to film a video for her class when her husband - and the dog - decided they need to get to the other side of the room.
Her husband thought he was being clever by “army crawling” just out of view of the camera. Instead, it was all captured on film and led to plenty of laughs from friends and family.
Shifflett says with everything that’s going on in the world right now, it’s important to remember laughter is a necessity.
