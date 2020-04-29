CATEC receives thousands in grants from state superintendent

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC), just received thousands of dollars in grants from the state superintendent to upgrade equipment.
CATEC was one of 16 schools to receive over $37,000.
The school plans to bolster its building trades and electrical programs helping students develop critical skills surrounding electrical wiring systems and more.
“Our goal is that when somebody looks at their resume, it will make them extremely competitive because they will have had exposure and training on these newer and cutting edge systems.” CATEC Director Stephanie Carter said.
The director says their hands-on learning model means students are ready to enter the workforce directly after graduation.
