Barracks Road Shopping Center holds bingo game to help local businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday is your last day to play bingo while helping out some local businesses in the Barracks Road Shopping Center.
To cross squares off your card, you perform various activities like ordering a to-go lunch at Hot Cakes or taking an online cooking class at The Happy Cook.
Once you get bingo, you post a picture of your card on either Facebook or Instagram stories and tag it with Barracks Road.
Tiffany Smith, the owner of The Virginia Shop, says it is a fun way to support local businesses. “There are so many opportunities for you to support us at Barracks Road. I know The Virginia Shop has been here for 30 years, and we really want to continue to be here after all of this.”
A winner will be announced on Monday, May 4. That person will get a $100 gift card to a Barracks Road shop of their choice.
