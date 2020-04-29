Augusta County begins planning process for COVID-19 recovery

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County is planning a phased approach to resume operations as public health restrictions are lifted, and county staff is just getting started.
County staff expects to meet with various departments including the Sheriff’s Office, fire-rescue, school administrators, and the courts. Augusta County Administrator, Tim Fitzgerald, says they won’t move on that plan until instructed to at the state level.
"If they decide next week that, hey it's time to go ahead and start doing something," Fitzgerald stated. "We at least have got a plan together to do that here as well."
Something else county leaders are working on is advocating for localities to be included in a federal stimulus package. So far they have been unsuccessful.
Augusta County Press Release:
The County of Augusta has started the planning process to resume operations as public health restrictions surrounding COVID-19 lift. The plan will offer a phased approach to opening facilities and services and will follow all state and federal guidelines for public safety. The plan will not be implemented until Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that the state has entered Phase I of the “Forward Virginia” blueprint.
County Administrator, Timothy Fitzgerald, has appointed Candy Hensley to coordinate and spearhead Augusta County efforts to develop the plan. Hensley is Assistant to the County Administrator.
“At this point, we are beginning the planning process,” Fitzgerald said. “We will be meeting with and gathering input from departments and other partner agencies to complete the plan. We want to make sure our efforts are coordinated and align with public health and safety measures.”
Agencies to consult will include the Augusta County Service Authority, public schools administration, the courts and court services, the Sheriff’s office, Fire-Rescue, and Social Services, among others.
“A phased approach for reopening of facilities and resumption of services will be based on state and federal guidelines for limiting contact, as safety of employees and citizens is priority.” Hensley said. “Information to the public will be forthcoming so that citizens can plan accordingly.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.